Cabinet of Ministers has banned referral of persons with disabilities to MMC

The Cabinet of Ministers has imposed a ban on referring persons with disabilities to the Military Medical Commission (MMC) for medical examinations.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

" It provides for the inclusion in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists of information about the presence of a person's disability through information exchange at the request of the person through the conscript's electronic office... It is prohibited to send persons with disabilities to the military medical commission for medical examination," Melnychuk said.

Instead of submitting original documents, it is allowed to submit a copy of a medical report on a child with a disability under the age of 18, as well as copies of other documents certifying the disability, certified by the signature of the person submitting them (subject to the presentation of the originals).

Read more: Electronic referrals for MMC are being introduced in Ukraine, - Shmyhal