Occupiers kill resident of Zolota Balka, four more people are wounded as result of hostile shelling in Kherson region
On February 14, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in a death and injuries.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, a Russian UAV ended the life of another resident of Kherson region.
"At noon, in Zolota Blaka, Beryslav district, the enemy hit a 49-year-old man with a drone. He received injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the statement reads.
In addition, according to the Kherson RMA, in the morning, Russians attacked a resident of Antonivka with a drone.
As a result of an enemy UAV strike, the 47-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to his chest and shin. The victim was hospitalized.
Also, at around 8:30 a.m., Russians attacked Inzhenerne with a UAV.
A 59-year-old man was hit. He received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the head. The man was taken to a hospital in moderate condition.
Two people were injured in Beryslav as a result of a Russian drone attack.
At around 10:00, the enemy dropped explosives from a UAV into the yard of a house. As a result, a man and a woman, both 68 years old, sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. They were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password