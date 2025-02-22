We expect to continue supplying F-16s to Ukraine in 2025, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to continue supplying F-16 fighter jets to our country in 2025.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, Censor.NET reports.

"It is important to talk about a just end to the war and strengthening unity in Europe. The Netherlands shares our position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. We are united in our understanding of the need to strengthen our military power as a guarantee of security for Ukraine and our entire Europe. We are grateful to the Netherlands for all their assistance and readiness to continue and increase their support for Ukraine, which is important for the stability of the whole of Europe. We expect the delivery of F-16s to continue this year. The skies over Ukraine should be closed and safe," the head of state said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Belgium postponed the delivery of thirty F-16s to Ukraine for at least a year.

