Zelenskyy understands crucial nature of economic agreement with US - Kellogg

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands the crucial nature of the economic agreement with the US.

Kellogg wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Trump's special envoy reposted a post by Polish President Andrzej Duda, in which he spoke about his conversation with Zelenskyy on Friday, 21 February.

"There is so much truth in the words of Polish President Andrzej Duda. We had great discussions with him in Warsaw. US President Donald Trump wants peace and is committed to it. His leadership will lead the world there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands the crucial nature of the economic agreement with the United States and the need to end this war with a lasting peaceful settlement," Kellogg wrote.

As a reminder, Polish President Duda is currently on a visit to the United States, where he has already met with American leader Donald Trump.

Fossil fuel agreement with the US

As a reminder, Trump has said he wants to strike a $500bn deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

President Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on minerals would be signed at the ministerial level when ready and subject to guarantees. Currently, this document is not ready to protect Ukraine's interest.

Later, Trump said that Ukraine had broken the deal on rare earth metals. The agreement was needed so that the US could recover the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to Ukraine an "improved" draft minerals agreement that "complies with Ukrainian law".

Read more: Trump on minerals deal with Ukraine: We will get our money back