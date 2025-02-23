If US wants to see specific numbers in mineral resources agreement, then ratification by parliament is necessary, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if the United States wants to see specific figures in the minerals agreement, then according to Ukrainian law, ratification by the Verkhovna Rada will be necessary.

The head of state said this during a press conference on Sunday, February 23, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the format of this agreement. Indeed, if this is an agreement and there are no numbers, no specific numbers, then I don't think we need ratification by the Ukrainian parliament, although I don't mind," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he said that during a meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, he said that if the United States wants to see specific numbers in the agreement, then according to Ukrainian law, ratification by the parliament would be required.

"You can sign and then ratify. Ministers can sign and then ratify. We would very much like to meet with President Trump to finalize this agreement, the ministers would sign, the parliament would ratify, and everyone would be happy," the head of state said.

Finally, the president added that he was not worried about "games" in the parliament if the agreement between Ukraine and the United States goes through to ratification.

Agreement on minerals with the United States

As a reminder, Trump has said he wants to sign a $500 billion deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

President Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on minerals would be signed at the ministerial level when ready and subject to guarantees. Currently, this document is not ready to protect Ukraine's interest.

Later, Trump said that Ukraine had derailed the rare earth metals deal. The agreement was needed so that the United States could recover the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to Ukraine an "improved" draft of the minerals agreement that "complies with Ukrainian law."