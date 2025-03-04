Hungary opposed inclusion of Ukraine in final statement of EU summit – Hungarian government representative Kovacs

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto supported the initiative of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to exclude references to Ukraine from the final statement of the EU summit.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Hungarian government, Zoltan Kovacs, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kovacs, on the eve of this week's EU summit, Szijjarto emphasized the differences between countries that are "for peace and for war."

"The minister (Szijjarto - ed.) supported Prime Minister Orban's proposal to exclude any conclusions on Ukraine from the final summit statement, arguing that a forced consensus would only deepen the divisions," Kovacs wrote.

Sijjarto also expressed dissatisfaction with the EU's sanctions policy, in particular against Russian citizens. He noted that Brussels has already violated two of the four guarantees provided to Hungary regarding its energy security and asked for clarification from the EU foreign policy chief before making a decision on the extension of sanctions, which should be made by March 10.

In addition, the Hungarian minister confirmed the active dialog between Washington and Budapest. He noted that Orban had recently spoken with Donald Trump, and new high-level contacts are scheduled for this week. The main topic of the talks was the war in Ukraine.

Szijjártó said that Hungary supports Trump's peace initiatives, calling the agreement between the US and Russia "the only viable path to peace." He also criticized European leaders who, in his opinion, are trying to block these efforts.

