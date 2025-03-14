Ex-MP from "Servant of People" Kormyshkina and her husband plead guilty to corruption charges - HACC

On 14 March, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) held the first court hearing in the case of former MP Iryna Kormyshkina and her husband Yurii Kormyshkin.

This is reported by the NGO Transparency International Ukraine on the platform "HACC decided", Censor.NET reports.

The couple pleaded guilty in a case involving corruption offences. The prosecutor of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) proposed a plea agreement for the accused.

In February 2025, the SAPO prosecutor submitted an indictment to the court containing plea agreements for both defendants. The agreement was initiated by the defence at the pre-trial investigation stage.

At the preparatory hearing on 14 March, the prosecutor announced the terms of the agreement for Irina Kormyshkina, including:

sincere repentance;

transfer of UAH 20 million to the state budget;

a donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - one million hryvnias within 5 months;

"exposing each other";

saving resources of the court and law enforcement agencies;

deprivation of the right to hold positions in public authorities for two years.

As noted, Iryna and Yurii Kormyshkins pleaded guilty. The ex-MP's husband also asked the court to allow him to travel abroad for treatment, as he was injured by an anti-tank mine and needs treatment outside Ukraine. This issue depends on the prosecutor's decision.

The hearing was adjourned, and the next time the court will consider the plea agreement of Yurii Kormyshkin. The agreements must be approved by the court.

The case of the "servant of the people" Kormyshkina

As a reminder, in November 2022, a case was opened against Kormyshkina, a "servant of the people" who received UAH 20 million and a valuable watch. As reported at the time, the MP received UAH 14.4 million as a gift. Prior to that, she received another UAH 5.3 million and a Swiss watch worth UAH 310,000 inlaid with 11 white diamonds. The donor was her father, but open data does not show that he had no official income of this amount.

On 17 October 2024, the SAPO served the MP with a notice of suspicion.

On 23 October 2024, the HACC imposed a measure of restraint in the form of a personal guarantee. The guarantors were the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

In January 2025, the HACC imposed a measure of restraint on the husband of "servant of the people" Kormyshkina in the case of illegal enrichment - UAH 15 million bail and procedural obligations.

