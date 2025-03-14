Putin sent his proposal for ceasefire in Ukraine to Trump – Reuters

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has sent US President Donald Trump his proposal for a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that Putin sent Trump a message about his proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. It was sent via Trump's special envoy (probably Steve Witkoff - ed.).

According to the newspaper, citing a statement by the Russian side, the Kremlin sees "grounds for 'cautious optimism' that an agreement can be reached".

The US president said he wants Moscow and Kyiv to agree to a quick ceasefire to stop the fighting in a conflict that he warned could escalate into World War III and has already cost many lives on both sides.

On Friday, Trump again called on Russia to sign and complete a "ceasefire and final settlement", saying it would get the US out of what he called a "real 'mess' with Russia".

On 11 March, the US and Ukrainian delegations met in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian and US teams issue a joint statement following their meeting in Saudi Arabia: The US will resume military assistance and discuss the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia has agreed to the proposals to end hostilities in Ukraine, but under certain conditions.

Trump called Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the possibility of a 30-day truce promising.