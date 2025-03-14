Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on further steps if Russia agrees to ceasefire

Ukraine, together with its European partners, is working on concrete next steps to end the war if Russia agrees to a 30-day ceasefire.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists on March 14, Suspilne TV channel reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is working on further steps on several platforms.

"So that at the moment when or if Russia agrees to a ceasefire, we have specific developments on what to do next. For example, if we are talking about the contingent: here are the countries that are ready to help, here is what they are willing to do, here is how. And here are the countries that are ready to help our army financially. To put this puzzle together, we are working in parallel on several platforms," the President said.

The Head of State noted that the UK and France, in particular, are leading the way in this regard, and they are communicating with the United States.

As a reminder, on March 11, the delegations of the United States and Ukraine met in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian and US teams issued a joint statement following the meeting in Saudi Arabia: The United States is resuming military assistance, and the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire will be discussed with Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had agreed to the proposals to end hostilities in Ukraine but under certain conditions.

Trump called Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire promising.

