Russians are modifying their missiles and drones and have begun to use ballistics more - Air Force

The occupiers have begun to use ballistic missiles more, and now it is more difficult to shoot them down because the enemy is modernizing them.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The tactics of use can really change. The enemy is really modernizing its equipment. We can see that the Shahed has changed its appearance to black since the beginning of its use in the fall of 2022. It has also received a number of modifications in terms of guidance, satellite navigation, etc.", he said.

Ihnat noted that the occupiers are also modernizing ballistic missiles. Thus, after receiving Patriot air defense systems, Ukraine was able to destroy Kinzhal and Iskander ballistic missiles. However, it is now more difficult to do so because the enemy is modernizing its missiles. Ukraine, in turn, shares this information with its Western partners so that they can improve their anti-aircraft systems.

See more: Russians fired over 1460 KABs, almost 670 drones, and more than 30 missiles at Ukraine in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"Since the beginning of 2024, the enemy has increased the percentage of ballistic missiles if we take all missiles. There are fewer cruise missiles and more ballistic missiles. We understand that ballistic missiles are shot down by Patriot," he added.