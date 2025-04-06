US won’t postpone duties on goods from other countries, - Minister of Commerce Lutnick

The United States does not intend to postpone the start of the "reciprocal" duties announced earlier this week by US leader Donald Trump.

This was stated by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

"There will be no postponement. The tariffs will definitely remain in effect for days and weeks. This is obvious," the American official said.

Lutnick says President Trump should restart global trade.

"Everyone has a trade surplus, but we have a trade deficit. Countries around the world are profiting from us, and this must stop. The President has made it very clear that with this policy, we will protect the factories that will move to the United States to produce," the US Secretary of Commerce said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s tariffs: they will not affect Ukrainian economy or arms supplies

Trump imposed tariffs

As a reminder, Trump has signed a decree imposing a minimum 10 percent tariff on almost all goods entering the United States. For some countries, the tariffs are higher. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union - 20%.

Later it became known that Trump had declared a state of emergency in the country's economy.