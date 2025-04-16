US and Ukraine could sign minerals deal this week - Bessent

The technical negotiations on the minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine were very productive.

"We're very, very close to it. It could even be signed this week," said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Negotiations between the technical teams on Friday and Saturday were constructive, the source said.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States may have softened its demands for reimbursement of the aid that the United States provided after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

In late March, US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to abandon the rare earth metals agreement.

On March 23, Kyiv received a new draft agreement from the US side on control over Ukraine's critical mineral resources and energy assets. However, the United States does not offer Ukraine any security guarantees and is "aggressively expanding its previous demands."

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed that Ukraine had received a new text of the agreement. According to her, the Ukrainian side is studying it and will try to reach a consensus with its American partners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the leak of information about the latest US proposal for a minerals deal.

