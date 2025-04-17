ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4347 visitors online
News Attack on Dnipro
327 2

Mathernova on enemy shelling of Dnipro: Russia responds to peace talks with escalation

Shaheds’ attack on Dnipro on April 16

The only path to a just peace is through providing Ukraine with more weapons and air defense systems.

This was stated by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova on the social network X after the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 16, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's response to peace talks? Escalation. Last night, a massive drone strike on Dnipro killed 3 people, including a child. 28 injured, 4 of them children. Houses, dormitories, university," she said in a statement.

She emphasized that supporting Ukraine with more weapons and air defense equipment is the only way to a just peace.

See more: 14 people injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro, - RMA. PHOTOS

Mathernova on the enemy shelling of Dnipro

Late in the evening of April 16, the enemy attacked Dnipro with drones. Several fires broke out in the city. The Russians killed 3 people, including 1 child. In addition, 30 people were injured in the Russian attack, including 5 children.

Author: 

Dnipro (609) shoot out (13068) European Union (2728) Mathernová (23) Dnipropetrovska region (1347) Dniprovskyy district (50)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 