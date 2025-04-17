Mathernova on enemy shelling of Dnipro: Russia responds to peace talks with escalation

The only path to a just peace is through providing Ukraine with more weapons and air defense systems.

This was stated by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova on the social network X after the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 16, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's response to peace talks? Escalation. Last night, a massive drone strike on Dnipro killed 3 people, including a child. 28 injured, 4 of them children. Houses, dormitories, university," she said in a statement.

She emphasized that supporting Ukraine with more weapons and air defense equipment is the only way to a just peace.

Late in the evening of April 16, the enemy attacked Dnipro with drones. Several fires broke out in the city. The Russians killed 3 people, including 1 child. In addition, 30 people were injured in the Russian attack, including 5 children.