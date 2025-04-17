ENG
Kremlin propagandists and Iskander missile manufacturers: Zelenskyy announces two new sanctions packages

Zelenskyy announces new sanctions against propagandists

On Friday, April 18, Ukraine will introduce two packages of sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles.

This was announced today during a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Two important packages of sanctions will be introduced tomorrow against the Kremlin's propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on April 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)".

