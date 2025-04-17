Kremlin propagandists and Iskander missile manufacturers: Zelenskyy announces two new sanctions packages
On Friday, April 18, Ukraine will introduce two packages of sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles.
This was announced today during a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
"Two important packages of sanctions will be introduced tomorrow against the Kremlin's propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles," Zelenskyy said.
As a reminder, on April 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)".
