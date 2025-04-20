Lipavsky on Putin’s "Easter Truce": It’s like going on hunger strike and secretly eating candy

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky commented on the so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The minister doubts that Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine at all.

His statement was quoted by CNN Prima NEWS, Censor.NET reported.

Lipavsky criticized Russia's failure to comply with the "Easter truce" declared by Russia itself.

"It's like going on a hunger strike between breakfast and lunch and continuing to eat candy in secret... We see that the shelling continues. Ukraine reports that a number of attacks have taken place, so the ceasefire announced in this way is more of a media stunt than a reality," the Czech Foreign Minister said.

The diplomat also noted that the aggressor country refuses to agree to a 30-day truce, which Ukraine has already agreed to.

"Putin never agreed to it and started putting forward other conditions. We have to look at reality, not words," Lipavsky said.

He also expressed doubt that Russia even wants to end the war it started against Ukraine.

"If Russia didn't want the war, it wouldn't have started it. So now the only chance is for Ukraine to successfully defend itself, so that Russia cannot achieve its goals militarily. We see that they have not managed to destroy Ukraine in three years. But it is possible that a situation will arise when Russia will be ready to negotiate a ceasefire," the diplomat said.

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 00:00 on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Subsequently, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.