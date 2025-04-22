Kremlin not familiar with content of Trump’s "peace plan" - Peskov

The Kremlin is not familiar with the content of Donald Trump' s "peace plan" for the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing the Russian media.

He noted that "no one would have made it public."

Trump's "peace plan"

The Trump administration is convinced that Ukraine is allegedly ready to cede 20% of its territory to Russia as part of a future peace agreement.

Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg said that under a possible peace agreement, Ukraine could be divided "almost like Berlin after World War II."