Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 38 Russian "shaheds" during day

On April 22, 2025, at 08:00, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 77 attack UAVs (imitation drones of other types).

This is reported by the press service of the Air Force

Areas of launches: Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"As of 6 p.m., 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country. 31 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without negative consequences). In addition, during the current day, the occupiers fired more than 130 guided aerial bombs at the territory of Ukraine, one of which hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered," the statement said.