ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11210 visitors online
News Attack of drones
2 164 8

Air Force spots Russian UAV over Ukraine (updated)

drones, shaheds

On the evening of April 22, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The movement of attack drones

  • Kharkiv region - the threat of using attack drones!

Update on the movement of UAVs

  • Groups of strike UAVs from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.

Read more: Russians launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Air Force

Author: 

Air forces (1449) air alert (335) Shahed (619) war in Ukraine (2446)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 