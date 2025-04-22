2 164 8
Air Force spots Russian UAV over Ukraine (updated)
On the evening of April 22, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
The movement of attack drones
- Kharkiv region - the threat of using attack drones!
Update on the movement of UAVs
- Groups of strike UAVs from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.
