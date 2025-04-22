United States is ready to continue negotiations on ending war in Ukraine – White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his team are ready to continue negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine — both during the planned meetings in London and during the visit of special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, I was just in the Oval Office with the president (Trump - ed.) and Steve Witkoff, and they wanted everyone to know that the negotiations continue," she said.

According to her, the White House feels and hopes that the negotiation process is moving in the right direction.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possible withdrawal of United States from negotiations: This is loss of strategic partner

"Special envoy Steve Witkoff will be heading to Russia again later this week to continue talks with Vladimir Putin," said Leavitt, without specifying the exact date of the trip or meetings.

At the same time, when asked to comment on Secretary of State Rubio’s remarks that the U.S. might withdraw from the peace process if things don’t move forward, Leavitt noted that President Trump wants to see peace in Ukraine.

"He wants to see this war end, and he wants to stop the killing on both sides of this war, and he’s been very clear about that for quite some time," the White House spokeswoman added.

Read more: US to propose recognising Crimea as Russian and freezing frontline at London talks - WP