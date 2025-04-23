Explosions at 51st GRAU arsenal in Vladimir region of Russia: schools and businesses are closed, some roads are blocked. PHOTO

In the Kirzhatsky district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation, where ammunition is still being detonated in storage facilities, schools and a number of businesses have been closed and roads have been blocked. A state of emergency has been declared in several settlements.

This was announced by the governor Alexander Avdeev, Censor.NET reports citing the ASTRA telegram channel.

Earlier, the governor said that the number of people injured as a result of the shells' detonation had increased to four. According to him, several shells fell on civilian objects.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that the explosions on the territory of the military unit where the 51st GRAU arsenal is located were caused by a violation of safety regulations.

According to local authorities, the depot may contain up to 270,000 tonnes of ammunition. In Kirzhatsky district, evacuations of residents of the nearest settlements to the detonation site is ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that there was a massive fire and explosions at the 51st GRAU Arsenal of the Russian Defence Forces in the Vladimir region of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defence says the fire at the 51st GRAU arsenal was caused by "violations of security requirements".