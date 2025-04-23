Bus hit in Marganets: number of injured increased to 42, almost all hospitalised
42 people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on a bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, almost all the victims were hospitalised. Only three victims are being treated on an outpatient basis.
7 women and 2 men died.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy hit a bus with employees in Marhanets with a drone: 9 people died and 30 were injured. Later it became known that a three-day mourning period was declared in Marhanets.
