It’s time to move forward on Trump’s directive, - Kellogg after talks with Ukraine in London

The US Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, considers the talks with the Ukrainian delegation, which took place on 23 April in London, to be positive.

Kellogg wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Positive talks in London with Andrii Yermak. It's time to move forward on President Trump's UKR-RU war directive: stop the killing, achieve peace, and put America First," he noted.

Read more: Agreed to hold further consultations: OP comments on outcomes of meeting in London

Peace talks in London

On 23 April, talks were held in London to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Ukrainian, French, British, German and American officials took part in the dialogue.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine.

Initially, the United States was to be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. But on 22 April, it became known that they refused to go to London. Therefore, the US was represented only by special envoy Keith Kellogg.

The meeting was attended by the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Read more: Ukraine had "productive" talks with Kellogg in London, talked about ceasefire - Umerov