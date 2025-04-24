Russia removed almost 360,000 archival documents from Kherson: names of those involved made public - DIU

After the liberation of Kherson, it was discovered that the Russian occupiers illegally took about 360 thousand units of archival documents of the National Archival Fund of Ukraine out of the city.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

As noted, in total, since 2014, more than 5 million units of NAF from the temporarily occupied territories, including Crimea, the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, have been under Russian control. Some of the archives were taken to Russia, which is a violation of international humanitarian law, in particular the 1954 Hague Convention.

Read more: Ruscists destroyed power facility that provided electricity to Kherson

The War&Sanctions portal has published a list of individuals and organizations involved in these actions in the Stolen Heritage section. Among them:

Andrei Artizov, head of the Russian State Archive;

Oleg Lobov, head of the so-called "State Archival Service of the Republic of Crimea";

Irina Krasnonos, director of the so-called "Sevastopol City Archives";

- Vitaliy Semenov, founder and head of the NGO "Archival Watch";

As well as employees of the so-called "State Archive of the Republic of Crimea" who in 2022 were directly involved in the illegal export of state archival funds of the Kherson region.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the State Archival Service of Ukraine will continue to expose individuals and structures involved in attempts to destroy historical memory, distort history, attempts to destroy the national identity of the Ukrainian people and conceal evidence of war crimes," the statement said.

Watch more: Six-year-old girl was injured in Russian artillery strike on Kherson. VIDEO