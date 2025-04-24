Russian occupiers have not abandoned efforts to seize Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, enemy has manpower advantage – 24th SMB

In the Chasiv Yar area, Russian forces are trying to maintain sufficient troop presence to carry out various assault operations.

According to Censor.NET, a representative of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo, Andrii Polukhin, said this on Hromadske Radio.

"The small-group tactic is nothing new for them, of course, and they’re currently using it alongside other approaches, other types of assaults. We're also seeing full-scale infantry assaults—not just small groups—as well as the use of mechanized vehicles to deploy larger numbers of personnel," the serviceman noted.

He added that the enemy has an advantage in personnel and is trying to use it.

"Especially when the weather allows it. When our drones are limited in use, the occupiers try to conduct assaults."

Russian forces are also attempting to flank Chasiv Yar, launching assaults either head-on or from the flanks. However, their efforts remain unsuccessful.

"Russians use heavy equipment in some of their assaults. These are mostly airborne assault vehicles. Because the 98th Russian airborne assault division is facing us. They use this equipment to deploy as many troops as possible. But they’re failing. There were instances where we destroyed five of their vehicles, sometimes even sixteen, and up to thirty were damaged. Together with neighboring brigades, we managed to repel such assaults," the serviceman noted.

Polukhin also reported that the enemy is using tube artillery and tanks. He added that since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian forces have managed to capture around ten Russian soldiers in this sector:

"As for how willingly they surrendered — it’s hard to say, unfortunately. Most of them were caught off guard by our troops. In other words, we moved in on their positions, and they had no chance to react," said the representative of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

