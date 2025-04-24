Su-30SM fighter jet burns down at Russian airfield in Rostov – DIU. VIDEO

At the airfield in Rostov-on-Don, saboteurs destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet worth $50 million.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), Censor.NET reports.

"Another act of resistance against the criminal Putin regime: a Su-30SM fighter jet belonging to the aggressor, tail number '35', caught fire and burned down at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield," the statement reads.

The estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft is $50 million.

Intelligence officials say the destruction of the aircraft is a sign of growing forces ready to resist the Kremlin. The operation was carried out through infiltration and sabotage.

Watch more: Warriors of DIU’s "Wings" unit shot down three enemy reconnaissance UAVs - one "Zala" and two "Supercam". VIDEO

According to HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that this specific Su-30SM had been used in the war against Ukraine, including in bomb strikes.

The Su-30SM is a modernized version of the Su-30 fighter jet, used by Russia to launch Kh-31P and Kh-58 anti-radiation missiles against Ukrainian targets.

See more: Large fire broke out in Moscow City business center: Russians claim it was caused by car explosion. VIDEO&PHOTOS