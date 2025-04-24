Su-30SM fighter jet burns down at Russian airfield in Rostov – DIU. VIDEO
At the airfield in Rostov-on-Don, saboteurs destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet worth $50 million.
This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), Censor.NET reports.
"Another act of resistance against the criminal Putin regime: a Su-30SM fighter jet belonging to the aggressor, tail number '35', caught fire and burned down at the Rostov-on-Don Central airfield," the statement reads.
The estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft is $50 million.
Intelligence officials say the destruction of the aircraft is a sign of growing forces ready to resist the Kremlin. The operation was carried out through infiltration and sabotage.
According to HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that this specific Su-30SM had been used in the war against Ukraine, including in bomb strikes.
The Su-30SM is a modernized version of the Su-30 fighter jet, used by Russia to launch Kh-31P and Kh-58 anti-radiation missiles against Ukrainian targets.
