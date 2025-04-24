Trump: Russia’s concession is stopping war and not taking whole country

Trump says Russia’s decision to end the war and give up on taking all of Ukraine is a "big concession."

He made this statement to journalists at the White House during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to Censor.NET.

He responded to a journalist's question about whether he still agrees that Ukraine should cede part of its territory to achieve peace.

"Well, it depends on which territory. We’ll do everything we can, but they’ve already lost a lot of land. If we’re talking about Crimea — it was handed over to Russia under President Barack Hussein Obama. That has nothing to do with me. They gave it away themselves. There was no shooting, no fighting, nothing. And now they’re saying, ‘Well, will you help get it back?’ I think it’ll be very difficult for them to get Crimea back," Trump claimed.

The US leader responded to a question about what concessions Russia had offered to move closer to a point where peace could be achieved.

Trump replied: "Russia's concession is that it stops the war and does not occupy all of Ukraine."

Trump also responded to a question about Russia's strikes on Ukraine last night: "I didn't like last night, I was unhappy with it. We were talking about peace, and then missiles were fired. And I was unhappy with that."

"The question of the US withdrawing from negotiations in the absence of progress should be raised in two weeks," the Republican added.

