2 868 4
Russians occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState
Russian troops occupied the village of Kalynove in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy occupied Kalynove and advanced near Berezivka and Tarasivka," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password