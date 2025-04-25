ENG
Russians occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russians occupied Kalynove

Russian troops occupied the village of Kalynove in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy occupied Kalynove and advanced near Berezivka and Tarasivka," the statement said.

