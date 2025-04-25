Russians occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops occupied the village of Kalynove in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy occupied Kalynove and advanced near Berezivka and Tarasivka," the statement said.

