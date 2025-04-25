The UK is currently rejecting the assumption that the country allegedly intends to refuse to send its troops to Ukraine as part of the future peacekeeping contingent.

According to The Telegraph, this was stated by the UK Environment Secretary Steve Reed, Censor.NET reports with reference to espreso.

The publication recalled a recent report by The Times, which noted that the UK is likely to abandon the idea of sending troops due to "too high" risks.

Instead, it was noted that the country and its allies would focus their efforts on rearming Ukraine and providing it with air and naval support.

However, Environment Secretary Steve Reed said that "all options remain on the table".

Asked if the government was still committed to sending British troops, he told Sky News: "Those talks are still ongoing. No decisions have been made yet, but all options remain on the table, whether it's a land, air or sea operation."