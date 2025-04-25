NATO’s new report omits mention of Ukraine’s future membership in Alliance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's annual report for 2024, published the day before, does not mention that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance in the future or that its path to NATO is irreversible.

This document differs significantly from last year's report, which directly quoted the Vilnius Declaration of 2023 with the phrase "Ukraine's future is in NATO". The 2024 report only states that NATO cooperates with 16 partners, including Ukraine and Georgia, and has special structures to develop relations with these countries.

As noted, despite a brief reaffirmation of the "open door" policy, the report excludes references to the decision of the 2024 Washington Summit, which supported "Ukraine's irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership".

The document focuses on supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression and mentions the strengthening of NATO's presence in Ukraine, which facilitates political dialogue, reforms and practical assistance. However, even in this context, the prospect of membership is not mentioned.

In the preface to the report, the NATO Secretary General merely stated that the allies "are united in their desire for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine".

