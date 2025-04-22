Russia cannot veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO – Zelenskyy

Russia cannot veto Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"No one can veto Ukraine's membership in NATO as a non-NATO country. Russia is outside NATO. Russia, in addition to being a criminal, an aggressor, is a participant in this war, it cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine, it violates them. Is there a dialogue between America and Russia on Ukraine in NATO? I am sure there is. And if they want to record that Ukraine is abandoning NATO, then I have a very direct question: does abandoning NATO mean security guarantees?" the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that the United States did not actually support Ukraine's membership in NATO, at least in the near future.

He added that in a dialogue with Washington on this process, the United States could provide security guarantees if Ukraine refuses to join the Alliance.

"If we give up on NATO, then what is Russia giving up? They previously claimed they invaded Ukraine to protect their own security because NATO was getting closer. So, if NATO is no longer getting closer — what will Russia offer in return? What are they proposing? ‘You should give it up (joining NATO - ed.)— that’s a threat. And we’re not afraid of Russian threats," the President said.

Earlier, Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President’s special representative for Ukraine, stated that Ukraine would not become a NATO member and that its accession is not currently being discussed.

