I don’t think Ukraine will ever be able to join NATO, - Trump

Trump made statement on Ukraine’s membership in NATO

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine is unlikely to ever join NATO.

He said this in an interview with Time magazine, Censor.NET reports.

"I don’t think they’ll (Ukraine - Ed.) ever be able to join NATO. That's I think what caused the war to start was when they started talking about joining NATO.

If that weren't brought up, there would have been a much better chance that it wouldn’t have started," he said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine's membership in NATO would not be part of a peace agreement to end the war.

