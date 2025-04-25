I don’t think Ukraine will ever be able to join NATO, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine is unlikely to ever join NATO.

He said this in an interview with Time magazine, Censor.NET reports.

"I don’t think they’ll (Ukraine - Ed.) ever be able to join NATO. That's I think what caused the war to start was when they started talking about joining NATO.

If that weren't brought up, there would have been a much better chance that it wouldn’t have started," he said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine's membership in NATO would not be part of a peace agreement to end the war.

