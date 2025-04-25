Zelenskyy on attending Pope’s funeral: If I cannot make it, Ukraine will be represented by Foreign Minister and First Lady

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis. According to the President, if he is unable to personally attend the ceremony for the head of the Catholic Church, Ukraine will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the First Lady.

The head of state said this while talking to journalists during a ceremony honoring the victims of Russian shelling in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, according to "Suspilne", as reported by Censor.NET.

The President emphasized that Ukraine’s presence at the ceremony is important not only because of good relations with the Vatican and its assistance in returning Ukrainian children and facilitating prisoner exchanges, but also due to his personal strong ties with Pope Francis. He also noted that it is important to express condolences and gratitude to the Vatican and Italy, as Ukraine greatly values its friendly and partnership relations with Italy’s Prime Minister.

"If I cannot make it in time, Ukraine will be represented at a proper level. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the First Lady will attend," Zelenskyy told journalists.

Earlier, it was reported that President Zelenskyy had planned to attend the Pope’s funeral on April 26, but it remains unclear whether he has canceled his visit to the Vatican.

