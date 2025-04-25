Reuters publishes Ukraine’s and Europe’s response to Trump’s "peace plan": security guarantees from United States, territorial issues to be resolved after ceasefire

During a meeting in London on Wednesday, April 23, Ukrainian and European officials presented their ideas for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine to their American counterparts.

This was reported by Reuters, which reviewed the text of the proposals, Censor.NET informs.

The proposed draft framework agreement between Russia and Ukraine consists of four sections: a ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine, territory, and economy.

This is the joint peace plan proposed by Ukraine and Europe.

Ceasefire:

Commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea;

Both sides immediately enter into negotiations on technical implementation with the participation of the US and European countries. This is in parallel to preparation of the agenda and modalities for a full peace deal;

Ceasefire monitoring, led by the US and supported by third countries;

Russia must unconditionally return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all"). Russia must release all civilian prisoners.

Security guarantees for Ukraine:

Ukraine would receive reliable security guarantees, including from the United States (an agreement similar to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty on collective defense), while there is no consensus among allies regarding Ukraine’s NATO membership;

No restrictions on the Ukrainian Defense Forces;

The guarantor states will be an ad hoc group of European countries and willing non-European countries. No restrictions on the presence, weapons and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine.;

Ukraine pursues accession to the EU.

Territorial issues:

Territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire;

Territorial negotiations start from the basis of the line of control;

Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with US involvement, and also the Kakhovka Dam;

Ukraine enjoys unhindered passages on the Dnieper River and control of the Kinburn Spit.

Economic issues:

US and Ukraine implement minerals agreement;

Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially, including through Russian sovereign assets that will remain frozen until Russia compensates damage to Ukraine;

US sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be subject to gradual easing after a sustainable peace is achieved and subject to resumption in the event of a breach of the peace agreement.

Earlier, Reuters had seen the text of the US proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The publication published the text of the document in its entirety without changes.

