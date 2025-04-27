Air defense shot down 57 of 149 Russian drones. Another 67 simulator drones did not reach their target - Air Force

At night, the invaders launched 149 drones over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 57 drones. Another 67 were lost in location.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00 a.m., it was confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country.

67 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions suffered.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones at night, injuring 35-year-old woman. PHOTOS