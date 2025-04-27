Last week, enemy became more active near Chasiv Yar, trying to conduct assault operations from north - OTG "Luhansk"

In Chasiv Yar, the Russians are currently trying to conduct an assault from the north to push the Ukrainian military out of their positions.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk", Dmytro Zaporozhets, said this on television,

"As for the assault on Chasiv Yar, they are now concentrated more on the northern side, that is, the enemy is trying to conduct assault operations from the north to push the Defense Forces from their positions. Russia is also taking advantage of the fact that it is such a favorable time of year, everything is green, and is trying to move around the city not only at night and in bad weather, but is also trying to take advantage of the fact that everything is green," explained Zaporozhets.

Answering a question about the situation around Chasiv Yar, the spokesman informed that over the past week the enemy has intensified its activities in this area.

According to him, last week there were sporadic assault actions there, mostly the movement of personnel.

"And this week the enemy has become more active, using assault actions towards the positions of the Defense Forces. But the Kramatorsk direction suffers the most from constant artillery attacks," said Zaporozhets.

He noted that most of these attacks are carried out by cannon artillery, which breaks all possible and impossible shelters.

"The enemy is also actively using tactical aviation in this area. Although last week it was also actively used in the Toretsk sector. In total, the enemy carried out 121 air strikes over the past week, using - if we take 2 KABs at a minimum each time - about 250 aerial bombs, the enemy used across the entire operational area," the spokesman noted.

He informed that it is this component that Russia is now actively using in the Toretsk sector.

