Russians are actively using motorized vehicles at front - OTG "Luhansk"

Russian troops have begun to actively use motorcycles at the front, conducting training for their personnel and placing high stakes on the fact that this component will bring them results.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk", Dmytro Zaporozhets, said this during a TV broadcast.

"Even the enemy itself teaches training for personnel on a motorcycle - overcoming various obstacles using such equipment, dividing them into different roles in the group. That is, approximately 3-5 motorcycles in the group, where 1 is the one with the electronic warfare device, and there is also a distinction, for example, a motorcycle assault rider, a motorcycle miner, a motorcycle rider who will be involved in evacuation measures," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Russians are placing high stakes on the fact that this component will bring them certain results in the long run.

"But in general, it is clear that he (the enemy - Ed.) resorts to such tactics primarily because we are actively destroying heavy armored vehicles or other armored components," said Zaporozhets.

As for whether the number of motorcycles in their area of responsibility is increasing, the spokesman said: their number is definitely increasing because the enemy lacks armored vehicles.

Zaporozhets emphasized that up to 100 units of motorized vehicles were destroyed in the Siversk sector alone over the past week.

"In general, the enemy is trying to use this component in other parts of the frontline, but most of all in the direction of Bilohorivka. The 81st separate airmobile brigade is actively destroying motorized vehicles there, but the enemy is also actively using it in other areas," he added.