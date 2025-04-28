ENG
News Russia’s position on ending war
Signal of readiness for direct talks should come from Kyiv - Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

US efforts to find ways to end the war in Ukraine continue.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"The US efforts to bring the process in Ukraine into a peaceful direction continue, Moscow has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for a peaceful course," he assured.

Read more: Peskov: Trump’s vision of war settlement coincides with Moscow’s position

"The signal of readiness for direct talks should come from Kyiv, for now Moscow sees no action," Peskov added.

