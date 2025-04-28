Signal of readiness for direct talks should come from Kyiv - Peskov
US efforts to find ways to end the war in Ukraine continue.
This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.
"The US efforts to bring the process in Ukraine into a peaceful direction continue, Moscow has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for a peaceful course," he assured.
"The signal of readiness for direct talks should come from Kyiv, for now Moscow sees no action," Peskov added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password