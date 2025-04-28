Former deputy head of Presidential Office Smirnov is additionally suspected of receiving $100,000 bribe, - media

Anti-corruption authorities suspect former deputy head of the Presidential Office Andrii Smirnov of taking a $100,000 bribe.

"Nashi Hroshi" publication writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

"A sensational twist in the corruption case of the former deputy head of the Presidential Office! Andriy Smirnov was also suspected of bribery for the decisions in the AMCU with the Zelenskyy's people.

Today, the SAPO and NABU presented the case file in court, which reveals the following. In the winter of 2021, a sports ground was to be built in Artsyz, Odesa region, for UAH 40 million. The firm of local developer Ihor Chernyshev lost the tender and approached Smirnov with a proposal to build him a house on the Black Sea coast for $100,000. He responded by advising him to appeal the decision on this tender to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, which was then headed by Olha Pishchanska, a friend of the Zelensky family (her sister managed the Italian villa of the presidential couple). And the necessary decision was made by the AMCU tender board under the leadership of Iryna Kopaihora, the daughter of a Kryvyi Rih professor who taught Zelenskyy science in his youth," the statement said.

The journalists note that it is about "bribes in the country's top leadership".

"Never before have the cases of NABU and SAPO been so close to Zelenskyy. Therefore, given the fact that Andrii Smirnov is the bearer of very sensitive information about Zelenskyy and his entourage, the story could become very hot. Too many people do not want Smirnov to make a deal with the investigation and start telling what he knows in exchange for a lighter sentence. Therefore, the most powerful levers of influence may be activated, which will want to somehow ruin the case in the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The trial in the bribery case will continue on 30 April," they added.

