Trump wants permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not temporary one - White House

The White House said that Donald Trump is "growing frustrated" with both Ukraine and Russia.

This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that Trump wants to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

"It is my understanding that Putin proposed a temporary ceasefire this morning. The president has made it clear that he wants a permanent ceasefire, first and foremost to stop the killing, to stop the bloodshed, and while he remains optimistic that an agreement will be reached, he is also realistic," she said.

On April 28, 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a so-called "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Earlier, Estonian President Karris said that Trump had promised that the United States would not withdraw from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.