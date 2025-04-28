Air defense forces shot down 40 out of 166 Russian drones, another 74 decoy drones were lost from radar – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

During the night of April 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 strike drones and other types of UAVs. As of 5:00 p.m., the destruction of 40 Shahed-type strike UAVs had been confirmed. Another 74 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian occupiers launched drones from Kursk and Millerovo, with Sumy and Cherkasy regions being the primary targets.

"The enemy’s aerial assault was countered by aviation, air defense missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces," the report said.

As of 5:00 p.m., the destruction of 40 Shahed-type strike UAVs (and drones of other types) had been confirmed in the east, north, and center of the country.

Another 74 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar without causing adverse effects.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions suffered damage.

