UK, EU plan new strategic partnership with focus on support for Ukraine and free trade - media

The United Kingdom has proposed a new strategic partnership framework to the European Union, which includes support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Paris Climate Agreement, and the principles of free and open trade.

The draft agreement, dated April 25, is being prepared for the May 19 summit, which is seen as an important step in resetting post-Brexit relations. In the document, the parties confirm their intention to create a "new strategic partnership" based on shared values, global economic stability, and support for multilateral cooperation.

Among the key provisions is a commitment to continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine. London and Brussels also express their support for achieving a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and strengthening humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the draft agreement calls for deepening cooperation in the areas of defense, security, energy, and fisheries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter, the European Convention on Human Rights, and international agreements, and emphasized the importance of international development.