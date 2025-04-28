US may sign one of first trade agreements with India - Bessent

India may become one of the first countries with which the United States will sign a trade agreement. Washington is negotiating with other Asian trading partners.

This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on CNBC, as quoted by Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, many leading trading partners have made "very good" offers to the United States to prevent duties from Washington.

"I assume that India will be one of the first trade agreements we will sign," Bessent said.

The minister noted that the United States has held substantial talks with Japan, and that talks with other Asian partners are also going well.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary added that the first trade agreement "could be concluded this week or next week."

At the same time, Bessent commented on China's exemption of some US goods from its tariffs, saying that this shows a desire to de-escalate trade tensions with the US.

Trump imposed tariffs

As a reminder, Trump signed an executive order imposing a minimum 10 percent tariff on almost all goods entering the United States. For some countries, the tariffs are higher. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union - 20%.

Later it became known that Trump had declared a state of emergency in the country's economy.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Luthnick said that the United States does not intend to postpone the start of "reciprocal" duties, which were announced earlier this week by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The White House said that after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed duties on imports of foreign goods, more than 50 countries asked the White House to start trade negotiations.

It is known that the European Union is preparing a $28 billion response to Trump's duties, and China has called on Washington for "equal consultations."