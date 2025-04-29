Manufacturer of defective mines completely replaced them and improved technology - Ministry of Defence

The total number of defective mortar rounds supplied by one of the state-owned enterprises was 39,455. All were replaced by the manufacturer under warranty.

They noted that the replacement took place in stages every month, starting in December 2024. At the same time, the plant shipped ammunition under existing contracts.

"Changes have been made to the design of mortar rounds, production technology has been improved and quality control has been strengthened. The new batches of 120 mm mortar rounds were manufactured using the modified technology and have undergone a number of tests, including in the army," the Ministry of Defence and Strategic Industries said in a response.

It also said that two criminal proceedings are underway to investigate those who may be responsible for the supply of low-quality ammunition last autumn.

In total, the Ministry of Strategic Industries reported 2.4 million mines and artillery munitions produced in 2024.

Faulty mines supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 6, 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On 20 November, a video of mines manufactured by "Ukroboronprom" malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defence said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yuliia Kyrienko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicised, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was recalled from the frontline.

On December 6, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin told the Verkhovna Rada that out of millions of mines produced, the military had recorded only 417 cases of malfunction. Smetanin attributed the problems with mines to the quality of imported gunpowder.

On December 31, it became known that low-quality mines had appeared in the units in the Vremivka direction, near Velyka Novosilka.

On January 9, 2025, Butusov stated that after the publication of the article about the faulty mines, the 151st Brigade received quality ammunition.

The Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the soldiers of the 151st separate mechanised brigade did not receive low-quality mines.

