Ukraine, US to discuss minerals deal today, may sign it "soon" - media

Today, April 29, Ukraine and the United States will discuss the details of the agreement on rare earth metals at the level of governments and technical teams.

According to Censor.NET, a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine told Suspilne.

According to the source, the agreement may also be signed "soon".

"As for the signing of the document, it may be very soon, but there is no specific date yet. In particular, technical details remain to be settled, but in general, the deal is almost ready," the source said.

Read more: Economic partnership agreement with US has become more equal, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Earlier, after a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Ukraine-U.S. agreement on minerals would not include U.S. aid provided to Ukraine before it was signed.

On April 25, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should "immediately sign" an agreement on rare earth metals with the US.

On April 17, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum as a first step toward reaching an agreement to expand economic cooperation, including the development of mineral resources in Ukraine, which has proven to be unattainable.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States could sign a memorandum of intent to conclude a minerals agreement online as early as April 17.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that the minerals agreement with Ukraine would be signed next Thursday (April 24).