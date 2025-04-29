Spying on Defense Forces in Sumy region: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison – SSU

An FSB agent who had been spying on the Defense Forces in the Sumy region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, a man attempted to identify the areas of highest concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces units near the border.

"To collect intelligence, the agent surveyed the area and covertly recorded the locations of Ukrainian troops using his phone camera, pretending to be on a call by holding the device to his ear. Another of his tasks was to identify potential candidates for recruitment into an FSB agent network that the enemy intended to establish in the region," the report states.

He was detained in January 2024 at his residence in Sumy while preparing for a new reconnaissance mission in the northern border area.

The case concerns a 56-year-old local resident who came to the attention of the FSB after posting anti-Ukrainian comments on Odnoklassniki.

After being remotely recruited, the agent began collecting information needed by the enemy to prepare new airstrikes and attempted infiltrations by sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) into the Sumy region.

The court found him guilty under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 2 of Article 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power);

Part 2 of Article 436-2 (denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

