Trump wants comprehensive ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia for at least 30 days - Kellogg

Special Representative of the US President for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that Donald Trump supports the idea of a complete ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine for at least 30 days.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Kellogg noted that the American president is in favor of a long-term comprehensive ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine "on the sea, in the air, on land, on infrastructure" with the possibility of extension.

"President Trump wants a comprehensive ceasefire for at least 30 days, and then we can extend it... If you look at everything, Ukrainians are ready for this. Now it's the Russians' turn, Putin's turn. We have one side agreed, now we need to talk to the other side. I think we are close to that," he added.

Kellogg, commenting on the progress of the "peace talks" in recent days, expressed confidence that the United States is "in a pretty good position when it comes to the Ukrainians."

"And a three-day ceasefire is absurd," he said, reacting to Putin's proposed May 8-10 ceasefire.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the so-called "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said: "We value people's lives, not parades. That is why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait for May 8. And the ceasefire should not be for a few days, just to kill again. It should be an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire - and for at least 30 days."