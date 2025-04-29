ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9952 visitors online
News Attack of drones
685 3

Russians launched Shahed drones at Ukraine – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of April 29, Russian troops launched strike drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region - the threat of attack UAVs!
  • Group of attack UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia to the south of Sumy region, north of Kharkiv region!

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot shoots down Russian Shahed strike UAV. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (1629) Air forces (1459) Shahed (628) war in Ukraine (2529)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 