Russians launched Shahed drones at Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of April 29, Russian troops launched strike drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

Sumy region - the threat of attack UAVs!

Group of attack UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia to the south of Sumy region, north of Kharkiv region!

