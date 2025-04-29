685 3
Russians launched Shahed drones at Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of April 29, Russian troops launched strike drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy region - the threat of attack UAVs!
- Group of attack UAVs from Belgorod region, Russia to the south of Sumy region, north of Kharkiv region!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password