Wang Yi: China is ready to cooperate to achieve genuine peace in Ukraine

China intends to cooperate with the international community and the BRICS countries for a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" and the establishment of genuine peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rio de Janeiro at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states and partners, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Wang Yi, in the context of the turbulence of the modern world, the BRICS countries should take the initiative and become the basis of international unity and cooperation and, together with the countries of the Global South, support multilateralism and openness.

"We should promote the peaceful settlement of disputes and practice the concept of common, comprehensive and sustainable security," the Chinese diplomat said.

He added that BRICS should also strive to resolve disputes and disagreements through peaceful means.

"China is willing to cooperate with the international community, including the BRICS countries, to reach an international consensus on a political solution to the 'Ukrainian crisis' (as China calls the Russian war against Ukraine - Ed.) and continue to play a constructive role in establishing a genuine peace," Wang said.

China, which has been declaring neutrality since the beginning of the war, tried to take a direct part in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2023-2024 by initiating a "12-point peace plan" that called for the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and twice sending special government representative Li Hui on a tour to Kyiv, the EU and Moscow to discuss peace prospects.

Earlier, Wang Yi said that China would work with Russia to contribute to peace. He also expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia would find a solution to the "root causes of the crisis" and conclude a peace agreement.