Rada extends deadline for voluntary return from AWOL until 30 August 2025

The Verkhovna Rada has voted in favour of draft law No. 13177 on the settlement of certain issues regarding the military who have left the military unit without permission.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET informs.

The decision was supported by 282 MPs.

"In fact, the deadline for voluntary return was extended to 30 August 2025," the MP said.

Main provisions of the draft law

during the period of martial law, the military service of such persons is not suspended, and for those who left and did not return before the termination or cancellation of martial law, military service is suspended from the day following the termination or cancellation of martial law;

the period of their absence is not counted as service, and no payments, allowances and benefits are provided during this period (this provision was added by the Committee in its decision to the draft law);

the mechanism of voluntary return to service is extended until 30 August 2025. From the moment of continuation of military service, such servicemen will be restored to the benefits and social guarantees established by the legislation of Ukraine;

servicemen who have returned may continue their service by the decision of their commander, even if criminal proceedings are pending;

a serviceman whose military service has been suspended or who has arbitrarily left service or deserted during martial law is not entitled to the benefits, guarantees and compensation established by law. At this time, members of his/her family also do not enjoy the right to benefits, guarantees and compensations that they used to enjoy as family members of such a person.

