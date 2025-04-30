Since start of full-scale war, 200 Ukrainian artists and 103 media workers have been killed – MCSC

According to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MCSC), 200 Ukrainian artists and 103 media professionals have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry emphasized that these losses are not just statistics, but a tragedy for national culture, evoking similar pages in history — in particular, the destruction of the "Executed Renaissance" generation by the Stalinist regime in the 1920s and 1930s.

"Today, we are once again losing not just talented Ukrainians, but a part of our soul, because each of our artists is a unique personality who enriched Ukrainian culture," the MCSC said.

The ministry also emphasized that journalists working in the war continue to record events, investigate crimes and highlight the heroism of Ukrainian defenders on a daily basis.

"Media professionals are collecting irrefutable evidence of the occupiers' crimes 24/7 and highlighting the strength, heroism and courage of our defenders," the ministry emphasized.

The MCSC calls for the memory of the victims to be preserved and recalls that Russia's systematic crimes against journalists pose a serious threat to freedom of expression, information security and human rights.

